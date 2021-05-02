Also-ran Kings beat contending Mavs 111-99 to finish sweep SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer May 2, 2021 Updated: May 2, 2021 11:21 p.m.
DALLAS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 27 points, Marvin Bagley III had 23 points and nine rebounds and Sacramento beat Dallas 111-99 on Sunday night, giving the also-ran Kings a season sweep of the playoff-contending Mavericks.
All three games were in a span of 15 days, which the Mavericks finished with a 6-0 record against the other teams while going 0-3 for the second time in three seasons against the Kings.