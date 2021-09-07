Alonso homers twice, including 100th, as Mets top Marlins
MIAMI (AP) — Pete Alonso hit two home runs, including the 100th of his career, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 9-4 on Tuesday night to give Carlos Carrasco his first win with the team.
Alonso launched a two-run homer in the first inning for No. 100 and later added a solo shot. The 26-year-old slugger reached the milestone in his 347th game, the second-fastest in major league history. Philadelphia’s Ryan Howard did it in 325 games.