Allen to Diggs: Chemistry builds between Bills' dynamic duo

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
5
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The rapport between quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs has become so intuitive, all it takes is a glance or a shimmy of the shoulder for the Buffalo Bills' dynamic duo to know where the ball is bound to be thrown — and, more often than not, caught.
Sometimes, it might just take a word or two, which happened when Allen scrambled out of the pocket to hit Diggs for a 53-yard touchdown that put the finishing touches on a 31-10 season-opening rout of the Los Angeles Rams last week.