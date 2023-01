BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Angelo Allegri had 19 points, Steele Venters hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute and Eastern Washington held off Montana State 70-67 on Saturday night.

Allegri added nine rebounds for the Eagles (8-7, 2-0 Big Sky Conference). Venters scored 17 points and gave the Eagles the lead for good, 68-65, on a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left to play.