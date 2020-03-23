All-FCIAC honors for Ridgefield winter sports athletes

Forty-six Ridgefield High School athletes (and one coach) have received All-Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference honors for the 2019-20 winter sports season.

Twenty of those honorees came from three Ridgefield teams (boys basketball, girls basketball, boys indoor track and field) that won conference championships

Senior guard Luke McGarrity made the All-FCIAC boys basketball first team and was also chosen as the conference’s Player of the Year. Senior forward Chris Knachel was selected to the second team, and junior guard Amos Grey made the All-Defensive team. In addition, head coach Andrew McClellan was named the FCIAC Coach of the Year after guiding the Tigers to a third FCIAC title in four seasons.

In girls basketball, senior guard Kate Wagner made the All-FCIAC second team; junior guard Cali Stietzel was chosen to the third team; and senior forward Cameron McClellan and senior guard Megan Klosowski received honorable mention.

From boys indoor track, senior Simon Jupp (300, 600), junior Amit Markos (600), junior Charlie King (1,000, sprint medley relay), junior Chuckie Namiot (3,200), senior Chip Coffin (sprint medley relay), junior Will Baker (sprint medley relay), and junior Diego Pepe (sprint medley relay) all made the All-FCIAC first team. Senior Sam McDonough (55 hurdles), junior Luke Barrientos (4x200 relay), junior Santiago Briones (4x800 relay), junior Liam Carcich (4x800 relay), senior Charles MacArthur (4x800 relay), and junior Luke Boylan (4x800 relay) were selected to the second team.

Senior defenseman Kevin McNicholas was named to the All-FCIAC boys hockey second team. Senior forwards Kees van Wees and Luke Welsh received honorable mention.

Ridgefield High's Kate Wagner (10) against Trumbull High on Jan. 10 at Trumbull High School. Photo: David G. Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media

In girls hockey, junior defenseman Kate Zangre and senior goalie Kendall Mountain were chosen to the All-FCIAC second team. Junior forward Emily Stefanelli and junior defenseman Ali Caiola received honorable mention.

Junior Connor Hunt (200 free, 500 free, 200 free relay, 400 free relay), junior Gavin Egerton (200 IM, 200 free relay, 400 free relay), senior Luke Hruska (200 free relay, 400 free relay), sophomore Luke Mignano (200 free relay), and junior Andrew Yu (400 free relay) made the All-FCIAC boys swimming first team.

Junior Lexani Pagan earned a spot on the All-FCIAC wrestling first team. Sophomore Alex Blaha made the second team, and sophomore Nate Blaha, senior Philip Ferreira, junior Liam Keppler, and senior Stefan Sigurdsson received honorable mention.

Senior Emma Langis (600, 4x400 relay), freshman Georgia Keller (1,000), senior Tess Pisanelli (4x400 relay), senior Katie Langis (4x400 relay), and junior Grace Michalowski (4x400) made the All-FCIAC girls indoor track first team. Senior Elizabeth Jasminski (1,000), sophomore Katie Rector (1,600), and junior Rory McGrath (4x800 relay) were named to the second team.

Notes: The boys and girls basketball and boys and girls hockey teams were determined based on votes from conference coaches. The wrestling, boys swimming, and boys and girls indoor track teams were based on results from FCIAC championship meets.