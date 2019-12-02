All-FCIAC honors for Ridgefield athletes

Thirty-four Ridgefield High School athletes have received All-Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference honors for the fall sports season.

Seven of those selections came from the RHS girls soccer team. Senior forward Caitlin Slaminko, senior midfielder Megan Klosowski, junior forward Faith Arnold, and sophomore midfielder Julia Bragg all were named to the All-FCIAC first team.

Junior defender Grace Michalowski made the second team, and junior midfielder Eva McKinley and freshman defender Charlotte Kemp received honorable mention.

Chosen to the All-East boys soccer team were senior forward Ben Ragland, senior midfielder Tim Vanni and junior defender Will Baker.

Junior middle hitter Catherine McGuire made the All-FCIAC girls volleyball third team, while senior outside hitter Julia Kocsis received honorable mention.

Two Ridgefield seniors — midfielder Bella Carrozza and forward Cait Irving — were selected to the All-FCIAC field hockey first team. Sophomore forward Aerin Krys was named to the All-East squad, with sophomore forward Izzy Redrup and sophomore midfielder Julia Carrozza earning honorable mention.

Ridgefield's Caitlin Slaminko (11) chases down the ball ahead of New Canaan's Sophie Potter (2) in the girls soccer game between New Canaan and Ridgefield high schools, Monday night, October 7, 2019, at Ridgefield High School, Ridgefield, Conn. less Ridgefield's Caitlin Slaminko (11) chases down the ball ahead of New Canaan's Sophie Potter (2) in the girls soccer game between New Canaan and Ridgefield high schools, Monday night, October 7, 2019, at ... more Photo: , H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: , H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close All-FCIAC honors for Ridgefield athletes 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Juniors Chuckie Namiot and Charlie King and senior Trevor DeMarco made the All-FCIAC boys cross country first team. Junior Liam Carcich and sophomores Jon-Paul Karpf and Ethan Snyder were part of the second team.

Seniors Tess Pisanelli and Elizabeth Jasminski and sophomore Katie Rector made the All-FCIAC girls cross country first team, with senior Katie Langis and junior Nora McGrath on the second team.

Juniors Rylie Giles and Hannah Seward earned spots on the All-FCIAC girls swimming first team. Seniors Hanna Sotolongo and Juliette Castagna, junior Stephanie Bishop, and sophomore Miranda Bonitatebus received honorable mention.

Notes: The All-FCIAC cross country and girls swimming teams were based on results at the conference championships.

The All-FCIAC football team has not yet been announced.