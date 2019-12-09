All-FCIAC honors for 12 Ridgefield football players

Twelve Ridgefield football players have received All-Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference honors for the 2019 season.

The Tigers ended the year with an 8-3 record, losing to Southington in the Class LL state quarterfinals.

Chosen to the All-FCIAC first team were senior offensive/defensive lineman Reid Englert, senior defensive back Alex Hanna, and senior linebacker/running back Danny Moroney.

As a defensive end, Englert made 58 tackles (39 solo) and had 11 sacks for 68 yards. As a guard on offense, Englert was part of a line that helped Ridgefield gain 5.2 yards per carry.

Hanna, a shutdown cornerback, had 29 tackles and led the Tigers with four interceptions despite not having many passes thrown his way.

Moroney contributed a team-high 86 tackles, including 56 solo stops. He also made two sacks and intercepted three passes. As a fullback, Moroney gained 132 yards on 24 carries and scored two touchdowns.

Four other Ridgefield players — senior wide receiver Max Bornstein, senior offensive/defensive lineman Jack Dowd, junior wide receiver/defensive back Owen Gaydos, and junior defensive back Chris Lang — were named to the All-FCIAC second team.

Bornstein caught 25 passes for 241 yards; Dowd had 30 tackles and 4.5 sacks; Gaydos finished with 60 receptions for 996 yards and 12 touchdowns and intercepted two passes; and Lang added 46 tackles and three interceptions.

Senior quarterback Owen Matthews (172 completions for 2,175 yards and 15 touchdowns), senior center Henry Meyler, and sophomore running back Kai Prohaszka (116 carries for 809 yards and nine touchdowns) were selected to the All-East squad.

A pair of juniors — running back/linebacker Xander Scavone (179 yards rushing, 41 tackles, 2.5 sacks) and wide receiver Nick Agliardo (39 catches for 464 yards) — received honorable mention.