Alisson gifts leader Man City win at fading champ Liverpool ROB HARRIS, AP Global Soccer Writer Feb. 7, 2021 Updated: Feb. 7, 2021 6:38 p.m.
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The fireworks being set off behind the Kop provided a flashback to last season’s Premier League trophy celebrations. But little on the Anfield pitch suggested these were the champions in action.
Jürgen Klopp's side appears a faded force preparing to relinquish the title, highly possibly to Manchester City after being beaten 4-1 by the leaders on Sunday.