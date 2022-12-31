Alex Ovechkin has hat trick, Capitals rout Canadiens 9-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Wayne Gretkzy's goal record, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around the Montreal Canadiens on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday.
Ovechkin's 804th, 805th and 806th career goals put him 88 back of Gretzky's mark that long seemed unapproachable. He has scored six times in four games to reach 26 this season, past the halfway point to his 10th 50-goal season, which would be one more than the “Great One.”