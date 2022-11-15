Alcorn St. 69, Stephen F. Austin 60

Kendall 4-10 3-5 11, Joshua 2-7 4-6 9, McQuarter 5-7 1-1 11, Wade 3-6 1-1 7, O.Walker 2-6 2-4 7, Brewton 5-10 3-4 14, Thorn 3-8 2-2 10, Dues 0-0 0-0 0, Pajeaud 0-0 0-0 0, S.Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 16-23 69.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title