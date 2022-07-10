Alcantara spins another gem, Marlins top Mets 2-0 in 10

NEW YORK (AP) — Sandy Alcantara extended his shutout streak to 19 innings and pinch-runner Billy Hamilton scored on a throwing error by catcher Tomás Nido in the 10th, sending the Miami Marlins past the New York Mets 2-0 on Sunday.

Luke Williams added an RBI single for the Marlins, who salvaged a four-game split with the NL East leaders. Tanner Scott struck out Francisco Lindor with runners at the corners for his 12th save.