Albany (NY) 89, Mass.-Lowell 63

Brooks 0-2 0-0 0, Coulibaly 4-9 1-2 9, Hammond 2-7 3-3 7, Hikim 1-5 5-5 7, Mincey 1-5 0-0 2, Watkins 2-3 0-0 5, Covington 4-9 5-6 14, Morris 7-7 0-1 14, Withers 1-3 0-0 3, O'Connor 1-2 0-1 2, Jordan-Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 14-18 63.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title