Albany (NY) 83, N. Illinois 78

Beagle 6-10 2-5 14, Jackson 0-3 0-1 0, Patel 2-10 0-0 5, Drumgoole 8-14 2-4 23, Hutcheson 4-7 0-0 10, Edmead 3-6 4-4 12, Davis 6-9 0-0 14, Reddish 0-2 0-0 0, Ketner 1-3 3-3 5, Kellogg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 11-17 83.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title