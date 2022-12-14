Albany (NY) 76, LIU 59

Ndiaye 3-5 0-1 6, Burns 3-3 0-0 6, Greene 2-10 1-3 5, Johnson 4-9 0-2 9, Wood 2-11 3-5 7, Maletic 7-15 6-7 22, Delancy 2-6 0-0 4, Bailey 0-2 0-3 0, Booker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 10-21 59.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title