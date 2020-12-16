Alba leads Barcelona to 2-1 comeback win over Sociedad JOSEPH WILSON, Associated Press Dec. 16, 2020 Updated: Dec. 16, 2020 7:46 p.m.
1 of6 Barcelona's Lionel Messi gestures during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Joan Monfort/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Joan Monfort/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Barcelona's Jordi Alba, second right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Joan Monfort/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Barcelona's Jordi Alba celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Joan Monfort/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Joan Monfort/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, third left, scores his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Joan Monfort/AP Show More Show Less
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona defender Jordi Alba scored one goal and set up another to spark a 2-1 comeback victory over Real Sociedad, depriving the Basque Country side of the Spanish league lead on Wednesday.
Alba canceled out Willian José’s opener by curling in a strike in the 32nd minute. The left back then helped the hosts take the lead a minute before halftime when he crossed for Frenkie de Jong to score.