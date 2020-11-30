FG FT Reb
ALABAMA (2-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Benjamin 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Copeland 31 4-7 10-12 5-14 1 2 18
Walker 35 8-19 6-8 3-8 2 1 25
Abrams 36 2-4 3-4 0-6 4 2 8
Lewis 35 6-15 9-9 1-4 0 4 22
Craig Cruce 12 3-5 0-0 2-5 1 3 7
Barber 28 0-4 4-4 1-3 2 2 4
Grizzle 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Jones 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Rice 8 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 2
Gordon 10 1-3 0-1 1-3 2 2 2
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-58 32-38 15-46 12 16 88

Percentages: FG 43.103, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, .24 (Walker 3-10, Abrams 1-2, Lewis 1-4, Craig Cruce 1-3, Barber 0-4, Gordon 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Walker 2, Lewis 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Copeland 5, Craig Cruce 3, Lewis 2, Rice 2, Benjamin 1, Walker 1, Abrams 1)

Steals: 7 (Walker 2, Lewis 2, Abrams 1, Craig Cruce 1, Gordon 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
HOUSTON (1-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hill 11 2-5 0-0 1-1 0 5 4
Patterson 19 1-2 0-0 2-3 0 5 3
Blackshell-Fair 31 5-9 2-4 5-6 6 3 12
Burrell 9 1-6 1-2 2-5 0 0 3
Gladney 34 3-11 1-2 2-2 1 3 7
Crump 14 1-4 0-0 0-4 1 3 2
Jones 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Lewis 10 4-5 0-0 2-4 0 2 8
White 19 4-5 1-4 3-5 0 1 9
Netherly 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Onyeje 24 4-14 0-2 1-8 2 2 12
Sidney 11 1-5 1-2 0-0 1 1 4
Blair 13 0-5 2-4 0-0 1 1 2
Purvis 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-72 8-20 21-42 12 27 66

Percentages: FG 36.111, FT .400.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Onyeje 4-9, Patterson 1-2, Sidney 1-3, Burrell 0-2, Gladney 0-3, Crump 0-2, Blair 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Hill 1, Lewis 1, White 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Patterson 4, Hill 2, Blackshell-Fair 1, Burrell 1, Gladney 1, Crump 1, Jones 1, White 1, Onyeje 1, Sidney 1, Blair 1)

Steals: 4 (Onyeje 2, Hill 1, Patterson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Houston 13 18 17 18 66
Alabama 14 23 22 29 88

A_469

Officials_Bryan Enterline, Maggie Tieman, Angelica Suffren