BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Emmanuel Akot had 16 points to lead five Boise State players in double figures as the Broncos rolled past Montana Tech 88-57 on Sunday.

Tyson Degenhart added 15 points for the Broncos (8-4). Kasean Pryor had 14 points, Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 13 and Abu Kigab scored 11.