Air Force 38, New Mexico 10

Air Force 7 17 7 7 38
New Mexico 0 0 7 3 10
First Quarter

AFA_Daniels 1 run (An.Rodriguez kick), 8:25.

Second Quarter

AFA_FG Dapore 30, 14:57.

AFA_Kinamon 3 run (An.Rodriguez kick), 10:35.

AFA_B.Roberts 2 run (An.Rodriguez kick), 1:05.

Third Quarter

AFA_D.Hughes 53 run (An.Rodriguez kick), 9:26.

UNM_Hall 21 pass from T.Wilson (Shelley kick), 7:24.

Fourth Quarter

AFA_B.Roberts 1 run (An.Rodriguez kick), 14:15.

UNM_FG Shelley 49, 5:57.

___

AFA UNM
First downs 23 13
Total Net Yards 441 226
Rushes-yards 73-408 21-47
Passing 33 179
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-82
Interceptions Ret. 1-18 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 1-2-0 14-22-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-1 3-34
Punts 1-42.0 4-42.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 6-55 9-80
Time of Possession 37:26 29:05

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Air Force, Roberts 29-142, Hughes 10-89, Fattah 6-60, Michel 7-37, Daniels 7-30, Davis 3-22, Kinamon 5-21, Robinson 2-7, Terry 1-4, Larrier 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Gidrey 1-(minus 6). New Mexico, Dumas 3-15, B.Cole 5-15, T.Wilson 8-11, Alexander 2-9, Hall 3-(minus 3).

PASSING_Air Force, Daniels 1-2-0-33. New Mexico, T.Wilson 14-22-1-179.

RECEIVING_Air Force, Lewis 1-33. New Mexico, Wysong 3-70, Hall 3-23, Logan-Green 2-23, Alexander 2-8, An.Erickson 1-26, Boone 1-15, Au.Erickson 1-11, B.Cole 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Air Force, An.Rodriguez 32.