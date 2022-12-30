Ahrens has 18, Loyola Marymount takes down Portland 92-72

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Justin Ahrens scored 18 points off of the bench to help lead Loyola Marymount past Portland 92-72 on Thursday night in the West Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Ahrens shot 5 for 9 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Lions (11-4). Keli Leaupepe scored 16 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from distance, and 5 for 10 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Cameron Shelton was 6 of 11 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points. Jalin Anderson also had 15 points on 6 of 7 shooting with three 3-pointers.