Aguilar snaps tie with HR in 9th, Marlins beat Giants 5-2 MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press April 25, 2021 Updated: April 25, 2021 12:22 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jesus Aguilar snapped a tie with a two-run homer to spark a four-run ninth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants 5-2 on Saturday night.
Aguilar lined an 0-1 pitch from Gregory Santos (0-1) into the left-center stands after Magneuris Sierra’s leadoff walk to give Miami a 3-1 lead. A day earlier, Aguilar hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth after an error extended the inning.
