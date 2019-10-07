Agent: Raptors, Lowry agree on $31 million extension

Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors have agreed on a $31 million, one-year extension that could keep him with the NBA champions through the 2020-21 season.

Agent Mark Bartelstein on Monday confirmed the agreement, which was first reported by ESPN.

Lowry was entering the final year of a $100 million, three-year deal. But now he'll bypass free agency next summer, and the short-term deal helps the Raptors keep the flexibility many teams will want going into what's likely to be a massive free-agent summer of 2021.

Lowry is entering his 14th NBA season and his eighth with the Raptors, making him the longest-tenured player on the roster. He's been an All-Star the last five seasons. He averaged 14.2 points and a career-best 8.7 assists last season while helping Toronto win its first NBA title.

