Osaka wins, fined $15K for skipping conference JOHN LEICESTER and ANDREW DAMPF, AP Sports Writers May 30, 2021 Updated: May 30, 2021 11:43 a.m.
PARIS (AP) — Naomi Osaka was fined $15,000 at the French Open for skipping a post-match news conference after her first-round victory Sunday — and threatened by all four Grand Slam tournaments with stiffer penalties, including being defaulted, if she continues to avoid meeting with the media.
The fine will come out of Osaka's prize money and was announced in a joint statement from the president of the French tennis federation, Gilles Moretton, and the heads of the other majors.
JOHN LEICESTER and ANDREW DAMPF