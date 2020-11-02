After one-week pause, sports resume at Ridgefield High School

Fall sports are back on at Ridgefield High School.

With the school returning to a hybrid model of in-class and distance learning Monday, teams are allowed to begin practicing and playing games in what is the final week of the regular season for some sports and the beginning of the postseason for others.

Ridgefield High School went to fully remote learning last week following an uptick in cases at the town’s two middle schools. Originally, the high school and middle schools were to remain on a remote-only schedule until Nov. 10. But because no new cases were reported at the high school in the last week, officials decided to revert back to hybrid learning this week. The middle schools are still not reopening for in-class learning until Nov. 10.

All Ridgefield teams had practices and regular-season games canceled last week. Those contests will not be rescheduled.

Ridgefield’s girls soccer, field hockey, and girls volleyball teams play their final regular-season games this week. The boys soccer, girls swimming, and boys and girls cross country teams have finished their regular seasons.

The first postseason competition is this Wednesday, as Ridgefield’s cross country teams compete in the FCIAC Central Region Championships at Waveny Park in New Canaan.

To reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, teams are playing games (including postseason events) against regional opponents only. There are no conference or state tournaments or championships.