NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Shai Young had a touchdown run, Jihad Edmond recovered a fumble in the end zone, and Bryant held off Merrimack for a 14-7 victory on Sunday.

Daniel Adeboboye carried the ball 21 times for 141 yards rushing for Bryant (1-1). He fumbled the ball into the end zone, but Edmond recovered it to cap the scoring with 9:45 to play in the third quarter. Young scored on a 3-yard run in the first and finished with 54 yards rushing on 15 carries.