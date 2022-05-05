Adames homers twice as Brewers pound lowly Reds 10-5 ANDREW WAGNER, Associated Press May 5, 2022 Updated: May 5, 2022 5:18 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames celebrates with Christian Yelich after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephensen hits a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephensen is congratulated by Colin Moran after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames can't get to a ball hit by Cincinnati Reds' Mike Moustakas during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames hit two of Milwaukee's six homers, and the Brewers beat the lowly Cincinnati Reds 10-5 on Thursday.
Luis Urías, Christian Yelich, Tyrone Taylor and Keston Hiura also connected as Milwaukee won for the eighth time in nine games. Yelich finished with three hits and scored three times, and Adames had four RBIs.