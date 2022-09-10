Adames, McCutchen, Houser lead Brewers to 5-1 win over Reds JOE TOTORAITIS, Associated Press Sep. 10, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames hits a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames gestures after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames watches his two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen gestures to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Milwaukee Brewers' Adrian Houser pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell yells to an umpire after being ejected during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Milwaukee Brewers' Taylor Rogers pitches during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Cincinnati Reds' Chase Anderson pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell yells to an umpire after being ejected during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Cincinnati Reds' Chase Anderson pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames and Andrew McCutchen each hit a two-run homer, and Adrian Houser allowed one hit in six innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 on Saturday night.
Houser (6-9) permitted a leadoff double by José Barrero in the third and a sacrifice fly by TJ Friedl — but nothing more. The right-hander turned a 2-1 lead over to the bullpen, and the Brewers easily held on.
Written By
JOE TOTORAITIS