LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 24 points, Jackie Young added 19 points and nine rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces routed the Los Angeles Sparks 104-76 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory.

The Aces tied a WNBA record with 18 3-pointers, topping the team mark of 16, and scored 100-plus in back-to-back games.