Acciari gets hat trick, Panthers beat Senators 6-1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Noel Acciari scored three times for his first career hat trick, and the Florida Panthers snapped a three-game losing streak by routing the Ottawa Senators 6-1 on Monday night.

Aleksander Barkov, Mike Matheson and Dominic Toninato also scored for Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 29 shots in his sixth straight start. Jonathan Huberdeau had four assists, giving him 400 career points in 500 NHL games.

Artem Anisimov scored for the Senators, who have lost eight of their past 11 games. Anders Nilsson made 25 saves.

Florida grabbed control with five goals in the second period.

Acciari made it 2-0 when he took a pass from Huberdeau to the left of the crease and poked the puck in the open net at 1:18 for his first multigoal game.

The Senators closed to 2-1 when Anisimov got a deflected puck and put it high into the net at 2:05.

Barkov’s 11th goal, a tap-in from in front, made it 3-1 at 5:41. The score stopped a 0-for-10 drought for the Panthers on the power play.

Acciari then completed his hat trick when he poked in a rebound at 10:33.

Matheson took a pass from Huberdeau near the goal line out to the left circle and fired the puck past Nilsson to make it 5-1 at 15:06.

Toninato tacked on his third of the season with 32 seconds left in the second.

NOTES: Panthers C Brian Boyle was a late scratch with an upper-body injury. ... Senators D Nikita Zaitsev was sidelined by a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Senators: Visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Panthers: Host the Dallas Stars on Friday.

