Abilene Christian 65, CS Bakersfield 59

Pleasant 3-4 5-8 12, Allen 4-8 0-0 11, Cameron 6-7 0-0 17, Daniels 1-6 1-4 3, Madden 2-4 7-8 11, Simmons 3-12 0-0 7, Jackson 1-4 0-0 2, Dibba 0-3 2-2 2, Gai 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 15-22 65.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title