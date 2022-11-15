Abilene Christian 104, McMurry 46

Garcia 2-3 0-0 5, Stevenson 1-1 0-0 2, LeBlanc 3-10 2-2 10, Minor 1-7 1-1 3, Pena 2-6 0-0 6, Lomas 1-2 0-0 3, Charles 4-7 3-6 11, Hilliard 0-2 1-2 1, Lopez 1-3 1-2 3, Ramos 0-4 0-0 0, Verdadero 0-3 0-0 0, Ait Si Brahim 0-0 0-0 0, Udolisa 0-0 0-0 0, Parra 0-0 2-2 2, Holden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-49 10-15 46.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title