Abdul Qadir, former Pakistan wrist-spinner, dies at age 63

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Abdul Qadir, the former Pakistan cricketer who was widely regarded as one of the greatest wrist-spinners in history, has died. He was 63.

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced the death of Qadir on its official Twitter account on Friday, calling him a "maestro."

Qadir played 67 tests from 1977-90, taking 236 wickets including 9-56 against England at Lahore in 1987.

Former teammate Wasim Akram also tweeted: "They called him the magician for many reasons but when he looked me in the eyes & told me I was going to play for Pakistan for the next 20 years, I believed him. A Magician, absolutely. A leg spinner & a trailblazer of his time. You will be missed Abdul Qadir but never forgotten."

