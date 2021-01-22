Aaron Appreciation: Remembering the greatness of the Hammer PAUL NEWBERRY , AP Sports Writer Jan. 22, 2021 Updated: Jan. 22, 2021 7:08 p.m.
1 of10 Hank Aaron smiles after being presented with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette by the Consul General of Japan at his official residence Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016, in Atlanta. Japan has honored the former home run king with one of its highest awards, bestowing the Order of the Rising Sun for bringing young people and countries together through baseball. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves reacts Saturday, July 21, 1973, in Atlanta after hitting 700th career home run against the Philadelphia Phillies. Anonymous/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Atlanta Braves employees place flowers next to a portrait Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron outside Truist Park, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Atlanta. Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died peacefully in his sleep early Friday. He was 86. (AP Photo/John Bazemore John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 San Francisco Giants' Barry Bonds watches as a home run hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Jeff Kent goes over the wall as he stands in front of a sign that bears the photos of, from left, Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth, and Willie Mays, Sunday, May 14, 2006, at AT&T Park in San Francisco during a MLB baseball game. Bonds remained one home run away from hitting his 714th career home run and tying Babe Ruth for second place behind Hank Aaron in career home runs. DINO VOURNAS/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 Hank Aaron holds up the ball after throwing the ceremonial last pitch to former Manager Bobby Cox after a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers and the Braves last game at Turner Field, Oct. 2, 2016, in Atlanta. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron (44) breaks Babe Ruth's record for career home runs as he hits his 715th off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Al Downing in the fourth inning of the game opener at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, Ga., April 8, 1974. AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Hank Aaron holds a the ball he hit for his 715th career home run Monday night, April 8, 1974, in Atlanta Stadium against the Los Angeles Dodgers. BOB DAUGHERTY/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Major League Baseball's all-time career home run record holder Hank Aaron and his wife Billye take a lap in a golf cart around Turner Field in Atlanta, Thursday, April, 8, 1999, after a ceremony to mark the 25th anniversary of his breaking Babe Ruth's record of 714 home runs on April 8, 1974. JOHN BAZEMORE/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 FILE- In this July 12, 2004, file photo, home run record holder Hank Aaron greets San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds before the start of the All-Star Home Run Derby in Houston. Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth’s home run record and gracefully left his mark as one of baseball’s greatest all-around players, died Friday. He was 86. The Atlanta Braves, Aaron's longtime team, said he died peacefully in his sleep. No cause was given. ERIC GAY/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Les Motes and his two-year-old daughter Mahalia leave flowers, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Atlanta, near the spot where a ball hit for a home run by Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron cleared the wall to break Babe Ruth's career home run record in 1974. Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died peacefully in his sleep early Friday. He was 86. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
ATLANTA (AP) — If anything, Hank Aaron was underappreciated for much of his unparalleled career.
Exiled far from the media spotlight — first in Milwaukee, then in Atlanta — the Hammer went about his business in baffling obscurity compared to the other stars of his era, such as Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle.