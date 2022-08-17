Chargers sign Derwin James to 4-year, $76.5M extension

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Derwin James signed a four-year, $76.5 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers Wednesday morning, making him the NFL's highest-paid safety.
The deal includes $42 million in guaranteed salary. James is going into his fifth season and was expected on the field when the Chargers begin two days of joint practices with the Dallas Cowboys. He did not participate in the first two weeks of practice and took part only in walkthroughs as the two sides worked on an extension.