AP source: Tigers and C Romine agree to $4.15M, 1-year deal

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers and catcher Austin Romine agreed to a $4.15 million, one-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced and was pending a successful physical.

The 31-year-old Romine has backed up Gary Sánchez for the New York Yankees the past four seasons. Praised mostly for his defense and management of the pitching staff, Romine has steadily improved as a hitter. He batted .281 with eight home runs and a .748 OPS in 72 games last season.

Romine made $1.8 million last season. He will likely become Detroit's starter, with Grayson Greiner the primary backup.

Romine is the younger brother of Andrew Romine, who was a utility player for Detroit from 2014-17.

In 2017, Austin Romine and Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera were at the center of a nasty brawl between the Tigers and Yankees. Cabrera shoved Romine, and the two wrestled each other to the ground.

___

