AP source: Panthers get Tkachuk from Flames for Huberdeau

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk is being traded to the Florida Panthers, part of a blockbuster that sends Jonathan Huberdeau to the Calgary Flames in a swap of players who are each coming off the best season of their careers, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Friday night.
Tkachuk will sign an extension with Florida as well, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized. Tkachuk decided earlier in the week that he would not accept such a deal to stay in Calgary — which immediately led to trade talks and no shortage of suitors around the NHL wanting to land him.