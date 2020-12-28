AP source: Padres have deal in place to get Snell from Rays MIKE FITZPATRICK, AP Baseball Writer Dec. 28, 2020 Updated: Dec. 28, 2020 12:50 a.m.
1 of7 Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell leaves the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning in Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell reacts after giving up two-run home run to Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor during the fifth inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell leaves the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning in Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell celebrates the end of the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
The San Diego Padres are close to completing a blockbuster trade to acquire star pitcher Blake Snell from the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays.
The teams have an agreement in place and Snell was told he’ll be sent to the Padres — subject to the review of medical records, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press late Sunday night on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made.
Written By
MIKE FITZPATRICK