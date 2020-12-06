AP source: Oklahoma's Beamer to take over Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Shane Beamer is returning to South Carolina, this time as head football coach.

A source close to the search told The Associated Press on Saturday night that Beamer will be hired and take over the program run the past five seasons by Will Muschamp. Muschamp was let go last month with three games remaining in the season.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because South Carolina has not yet made the hire officials.

Beamer is the son of former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer and served on the Gamecocks' staff from 2007-2010 under former coach Steve Spurrier.

The younger Beamer has spent the past three seasons as assistant head coach and tight ends coach at Oklahoma.

South Carolina finished a dismal 2-8 season with a 41-18 loss at Kentucky, the Gamecocks' sixth straight defeat.

Athletic director Ray Tanner wanted to have a new coach in place before Dec. 16, the start of college football's early signing period.

Beamer was expected to be on campus as soon as Sunday as he's charged with turning around a team that's gone 6-16 overall and 5-15 in the Southeastern Conference.



