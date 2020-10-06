AP source: No new positives put Titans closer to return

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans now have their second straight day without positive coronavirus tests, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press, allowing them to potentially reopen their facility Wednesday after the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak.

The Titans had no positive tests Monday or Tuesday. Tennessee needs that to continue Wednesday to be able to go back to their facility, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because neither the NFL nor the Titans announced the latest results.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the league’s 32 teams Monday of penalties including potential forfeits of games for violations of COVID-19 protocols that force changes in the schedule.

The league already postponed, then rescheduled Tennessee's game with Pittsburgh from Oct. 4 to Oct. 25. The Patriots and Chiefs had been scheduled to play Sunday before positive tests for New England quarterback Cam Newton and a Kansas City practice squad player pushed that game to Monday night. Kansas City won 26-10.

The NFL now is requiring a longer onboarding process for free agent tryouts, banning gatherings outside of the club facility, limiting the number of tryouts permitted per week and implementing a league-wide video monitoring system to ensure compliance.

The franchise has continued daily testing since the NFL told the Titans to close their facility on Sept. 29, and the league sent all 32 teams a memo Thursday with list of new protocols for clubs to follow when dealing with an outbreak or having been exposed to an outbreak during this coronavirus pandemic.

The Titans’ outbreak reached 20 cases on Sunday, the team’s sixth straight day of at least one positive, with 18 returned since Tuesday.

