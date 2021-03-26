AP source: 49ers trade up for No. 3 pick from Dolphins JOSH DUBOW, AP Pro Football Writer March 26, 2021 Updated: March 26, 2021 3:18 p.m.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have made a big move to grab their quarterback of the future by trading up with Miami for the No. 3 pick in next month's draft.
Two people familiar with the deal say the Niners are trading their No. 12 pick along with first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and their compensatory third-rounder in 2022 to get the third overall pick. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been announced.