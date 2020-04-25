AP source: 49ers acquire LT Trent Williams from Redskins

The San Francisco 49ers acquired seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins on Saturday.

Two people familiar with the deal says the Niners will send a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft and a 2021 third-rounder to acquire Williams. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn’t been announced.

Williams sat out the entire 2019 season because of a dispute with Washington’s front office. The Redskins did not trade him before the Oct. 29 deadline and Williams renewed his request for a trade this offseason.

The deal reunites him with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who was the offensive coordinator in Washington when Williams was drafted fourth overall in 2010.

The trade also could signify that longtime San Francisco left tackle Joe Staley is planning to retire. Staley turns 36 in August and missed nine games last season with injuries to his leg and finger.

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams takes the field for warm ups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, in Landover, Md.

AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

