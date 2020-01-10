AP Sportlight

Jan. 12

1918 — Montreal's Joe Malone scores five goals in the Canadiens' 9-4 win over the Ottawa Senators. Malone becomes the NHL's first 20-goal scorer.

1921 — Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis takes over as Commissioner of baseball. Landis is given wide-ranging powers. He replaces a three-man National Commission that ran the game for nearly two decades.

1958 — Dolph Schayes of the Syracuse Nationals sets an NBA record for career points in a 135-109 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Schayes scores 23 points to bring his career mark to 11,770, breaking the record of 11,764 held by George Mikan.

1958 — The NCAA rules committee makes the first change in football scoring rules since 1912 by adding the two-point conversion.

1960 — Syracuse's Dolph Schayes becomes the first player in NBA history to score 15,000 career points.

1969 — New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath, who guaranteed a victory before the game against the 17-point favorite Baltimore Colts, leads the AFL to its first Super Bowl victory. Namath completes 17 of 28 passes for 206 yards, Matt Snell rushes for 121 yards and a touchdown and Jim Turner kicked three field goals for 16-7 win over the Baltimore Colts. The Colts had lost only once in 16 games all season.

1975 — The Pittsburgh Steelers totally shut down Minnesota's offense, handing the Vikings their third Super Bowl defeat, 16-6. Franco Harris, the game's MVP, sets a Super Bowl rushing record with 158 yards.

1986 — The Chicago Bears become the first team to have consecutive shutouts in the NFL playoffs, with a 24-0 win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Bears beat the New York Giants 21-0 on Jan. 5.

1991 — Princeton beats Cornell 164-71 in an unusual swimming meet. The schools agree to compete by telephone due to a blizzard, which made transportation a problem to Ithaca, New York. Both teams swim in their home pools and the results are exchanged by fax machine.

2007 — Tadd Fujikawa, just shy of his 16th birthday, steals the show at the Sony Open. Fujikawa shoots a 4-under 66, making him the youngest player in 50 years to make the cut on the PGA Tour.

2012 — Dwight Howard breaks Wilt Chamberlain's nearly 50-year-old NBA record for most free throw attempts in a game, making 21 of 39 in the Orlando Magic's 117-109 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Chamberlain shot 34 for the Philadelphia Warriors against St. Louis on Feb. 22, 1962.

2013 — Colin Kaepernick rushes for a quarterback playoff-record 181 yards and two touchdowns and throws two scoring passes to Michael Crabtree in San Francisco's 45-31 win over Green Bay.

2015 — Ezekiel Elliott rushes for 246 yards and four touchdowns and Ohio State wins the first national title in college football's playoff era, running over Oregon 42-20.

2017 — Fresh off his victory on Maui, Justin Thomas becomes the seventh player to join the "59 Club" on the PGA Tour when he makes a 15-foot eagle putt on his last hole at the Sony Open for an 11-under 59.

2019 — Roy Williams suffers his worst home loss in 16 seasons with North Carolina as Louisville stuns the 12th-ranked Tar Heels 83-62.

Jan. 13

1962 — Wilt Chamberlain scores an NBA regulation-game record 73 points to lead the Philadelphia Warriors to a 135-117 triumph over the Chicago Packers.

1971 — Lenny Wilkens of the Seattle Supersonics, at 33, becomes the oldest All-Star MVP as he scores 21 points to give the West a 108-107 victory over the East.

1974 — The Miami Dolphins win their second straight Super Bowl in their third straight appearance with a 24-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Larry Csonka, the game's MVP, gains 145 yards on 33 carries and scores a touchdown.

1986 — NCAA schools vote overwhelmingly in favor of adopting the controversial Proposition 48. The rule requires that incoming freshman maintain 2.0 grade point averages and score 700 or more on the Scholastic Aptitude Test or a 15 on the American College Testing program.

1987 — Lewis Lloyd and Mitchell Wiggins of the Houston Rockets become the third and fourth National Basketball Association players to be banned from the league for using cocaine.

1991 — Phil Mickelson overcomes an 8 on the 14th hole to become the second amateur since 1954 to win a PGA Tour event as he posts a one-shot victory over Bob Tway and Tom Purtzer in the Northern Telecom Open.

1995 — America3, the first all-women's team in the 144-year history of America's Cup, wins the first race of the America's Cup defender trials, beating Team Dennis Conner by 1 minute, 9 seconds.

1997 — Spain's Carlos Moya becomes the first man to knock out the defending champion in the opening round of a Grand Slam event in 20 years. After 3 1-2 hours of brutal heat, Moya beats Boris Becker 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at the Australian Open.

2003 — Jennifer Capriati becomes the first women's Australian Open defending champion to lose in the first round in the Open era. Capriati, seeded third, loses 2-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4 to 90th-ranked Marlene Weingartner of Germany.

2013 — Matt Bryant kicks a 49-yard field goal with 8 seconds left and the Atlanta Falcons bounce back after blowing a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter, defeating Seattle 30-28 in an NFC divisional playoff game.

2013 — Tom Brady becomes the winningest quarterback in postseason play, throwing for three touchdowns to beat Houston 41-28 and lift the New England Patriots into the AFC championship game. Brady gets his 17th victory, surpassing Joe Montana, by throwing for 344 yards.

2017 — Kelsey Plum scores 36 points to become the 12th player in women's basketball history to top 3,000 career points and Washington routs Arizona 90-73. Plum becomes the first player, man or woman, to top 3,000 points since the conference became the Pac-12 and the first woman from a Pac-12 school to do it since Cheryl Miller of USC in 1986.

2018 — Tom Brady throws three touchdown passes in New England's 35-14 win over Tennessee, giving him 10 such games in his playoff career — breaking a tie with Joe Montana for the most since the 1970 merger. At 40 years and 163 days old, Brady also becomes the oldest quarterback to win a playoff game. New England clinches its seventh straight appearance in the AFC championship game.

2019 — Marcel Hirscher wins a World Cup slalom to set a men's record on the 52-year circuit for most wins by one skier at a single venue. Hirscher's ninth career victory at Adelboden, Switzerland is earned with a second-run charge to victory for the second straight day.

Jan. 14

1943 — Montreal's Alex Smart scores three goals in his first NHL game and leads the Canadiens to a 5-1 victory over the Chicago Black Hawks.

1962 — Margaret Smith wins her third straight Australian Open with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Jan Lehane.

1968 — The Green Bay Packers win their second straight Super Bowl. The game draws the first $3 million gate in football history. Bart Starr, the game's MVP, completes 13 of 24 passes for 202-yards.

1973 — The Miami Dolphins, who went 14-0 in the regular season and won two playoff games, beat the Washington Redskins 14-7 in the Super Bowl to become the only undefeated team in NFL history.

1990 — Joe Montana sets an NFL record when he tosses his 30th and 31st postseason touchdown passes as the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 30-3 in the NFC championship game. Terry Bradshaw had thrown 30.

1990 — John Elway passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns as the Denver Broncos advance to their fourth Super Bowl with a 37-21 victory over the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Championship.

2000 — Jock Callander of the Cleveland Lumberjacks sets an IHL scoring record during the team's 5-4 victory over Houston. Callander's goal gives him 1,383 career points to break the 30-year-old record previously held by Len Thornson.

2001 — Led by Kerry Collins' five touchdown passes, the New York Giants reach their first Super Bowl in a decade with a 41-0 romp past the hapless Minnesota Vikings — the biggest rout in NFC championship history.

2003 — Pat Summitt becomes the first women's college basketball coach to win 800 Division I games when her Tennessee Lady Vols beat DePaul 76-57.

2006 — Johnny Weir win's his third straight title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and Sasha Cohen takes the women's division.

2007 — In Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria, Julia Mancuso and Lindsey Kildow captures the top two places in a World Cup super-combi and Resi Stiegler just misses making it an American sweep. The 1-2-4 finish is a first for American women in a World Cup alpine skiing event.

2012 — Tom Brady throws for a record-tying six touchdown passes, five in the first half and three to Rob Gronkowski, to lead the New England Patriots to a 45-10 win over Tim Tebow and the Denver Broncos in the divisional playoffs.

2012 — Alex Smith completes a 14-yard touchdown pass to Vernon Davis with 9 seconds left just after Drew Brees put the high-powered Saints ahead, and the resurgent San Francisco 49ers capitalize on five New Orleans turnovers for a thrilling 36-32 playoff victory.

2017 — Top-ranked UConn breaks its own NCAA record with its 91st consecutive victory, scoring the first 21 points and romping past SMU 88-48. Coach Geno Auriemma and the Huskies (16-0) surpass the record of 90 that his team first accomplished more than six years ago.

2018 — Minnesota beats New Orleans 29-24 on the game's final play to advance to the NFC championship. With no timeouts left, Case Keenum drops back with 10 seconds to go from his 39 and throws a 25-yard pass down the right sideline. Stefon Diggs jumps to make the catch, while Marcus Williams rolls awkwardly underneath Diggs during an ill-fated attempt at a tackle. With four seconds left on the clock, Diggs holds his ground, keeps his feet in bounds and races untouched into the end zone.

2019 — James Harden scores a season-high 57 points to carry the short-handed Houston Rockets to a 112-94 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Harden extends his streak of 30-point games to 17 by halftime, pouring in 36 points over the first two quarters to put Houston on top.

Jan. 15

1965 — In one of the most notable trades in NBA history, the San Francisco Warriors deal Wilt Chamberlain to the Philadelphia 76ers for Connie Dierking, Lee Shaffer, Paul Neumann and cash.

1967 — The NFL's Green Bay Packers open the Super Bowl series by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs of the AFL, 35-10.

1972 — Joe Frazier knocks out Terry Daniels in the fourth round at New Orleans to retain the world heavyweight title.

1978 — The Dallas Cowboys take advantage of eight Denver turnovers en route to a 27-10 victory over the Broncos in the Super Bowl.

1990 — Golden State coach Don Nelson becomes the second man in NBA history to appear in 1,000 games as a player and coach as the Warriors dropped a 144-105 decision to the Indiana Pacers. Lenny Wilkens was the first to accomplish the feat.

1994 — Ricky Watters of San Francisco scores an NFL postseason-record five touchdowns as the 49ers beat the New York Giants 44-3.

1995 — San Diego linebacker Dennis Gibson twice knocks down passes in the end zone — the last one on fourth down — to preserve the Chargers' biggest NFL victory, a 17-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC championship.

1997 — Patrick Lalime becomes the first goalie since NHL expansion in 1967 to open his career with a 15-game unbeaten streak as Pittsburgh beats Hartford 3-0.

2000 — The Jacksonville Jaguars steamroll their way into the history books and the AFC championship game. In the second-most overpowering playoff performance ever, the Jaguars rout the Miami Dolphins 62-7. The 55-point margin is the second-largest in playoff history.

2004 — Michelle Wie shoots a respectable round of 2-over 72, leaving her nine strokes behind the leader after one round at the PGA Sony Open in Honolulu. Wie, 14, is believed to be the youngest player ever on the PGA Tour.

2005 — Michelle Kwan wins her ninth title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, tying Maribel Vinson for the all-time record.

2011 — Kyle Kuric's lay-up with 4 seconds remaining caps a furious rally by No. 18 Louisville and the Cardinals stun Marquette 71-70. Louisville trails by 18 with 5:44 to go but close the game on a 24-5 run fueled by guard Preston Knowles.

2011 — Sixth-seeded Green Bay routs the Falcons 48-21 in Atlanta as Aaron Rodgers throws for three touchdowns and runs for one. The 48 points are the most for the Packers in a postseason game.

2012 — New York's Eli Manning throws three touchdown passes and the Giants shock the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in an NFC divisional playoff game. Manning passes for 330 yards as the Giants beat the Packers at home for the second time in four years. The Packers, 15-1 in the regular season, become the seventh consecutive Super Bowl champ not to advance to the Super Bowl the next year.

2017 — Justin Thomas wins the Sony Open with the lowest 72-hole score in PGA Tour history. Thomas caps off his wonderful week at Waialae that began with a 59 with his second straight victory. He two-putts a birdie from 60 feet on the par-5 18th and closes with a 5-under 65 to set the record at 253. Tommy Armour III shot 254 at the 2003 Texas Open.

2017 — Aaron Rodgers throws a 36-yard pass to a toe-dragging Jared Cook on the sideline, and Mason Crosby kicks a 51-yard field goal on the next play as time expires, sending Green Bay to the NFC championship game with its eighth straight win while thwarting a Dallas rally in a 34-31 victory in the divisional round of the playoffs.

2017 — Chris Boswell sets an NFL postseason record with six field goals to account for all of Pittsburgh's points in an 18-16 win at Kansas City.

Jan. 16

1962 — Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors scores 42 points and grabs 24 rebounds as he won MVP honors even though his East team lost to the West 150-130 in the NBA All-Star game. The West's Bob Pettit pulls down an All-Star record 27 rebounds.

1972 — The Dallas Cowboys dominate the Miami Dolphins, setting a Super Bowl record of 252 yards rushing en route to a 24-3 victory.

1974 — Mickey Mantle and Whitey Ford are elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Mantle is elected in his first year of eligibility and Ford in his second year.

1988 — Jimmy "The Greek" Snyder, the CBS NFL Today tout for 12 years, is fired for his racial comments during an interview the previous day with WRC-TV in Washington.

1993 — Michael Jordan scores 64 points, but Chicago is upended in overtime by visiting Orlando 128-124. The Magic are led by rookie center Shaquille O'Neal, who has 29 points and 24 rebounds.

2000 — In the first home playoff game in St. Louis' 33-season NFL history, the Rams show their entire repertoire in routing the Minnesota Vikings 49-37. Kurt Warner finishes 27-for-33 and sets team playoff records for yards passing (391) and TD throws (5). The Vikings score three desperate touchdowns in the dying moments, making it the second-highest scoring playoff game in NFL history.

2008 — Bob Knight becomes the first men's Division I coach with 900 wins when Texas Tech beats No. 10 Texas A&M 68-53.

2011 — New York Jets stun the New England Patriots 28-21. The Patriots — who had the league's best record during the regular season — suffer their third straight postseason loss. Mark Sanchez throws three touchdown passes, Tom Brady is sacked five times and the Jets advance to their second straight AFC championship game.

2012 — Top-ranked Syracuse beats Pittsburgh 71-63 to open the season with 20 straight wins, to set a school record for most consecutive victories to start a season. Boeheim extends his Division I record for most 20-win seasons to 34.

2016 — Larry Fitzgerald sets up and scores the winning touchdown on the third play of overtime, taking a 5-yard pass from Carson Palmer that lifts Arizona past Green Bay 26-20 after Aaron Rodgers' desperation 41-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Janis on the final play of regulation. Fitzgerald turns a short pass into a 75-yard gain on the first play of overtime to set up his 5-yard shovel pass reception for the winning score.

2018 — Anthony Davis has 45 points and 16 rebounds to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 116-113 overtime victory at Boston. Davis has four points in overtime and blocks two shots for the Pelicans, who erase a five-point deficit in the final few minutes of regulation. Davis, who had 48 points and 17 rebounds in an overtime win in New York on Jan. 14, is the third player in NBA history to have back-to-back road games with 45 points and 15 rebounds.

2019 — Spencer Dinwiddie scores 25 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and overtime and the Brooklyn Nets spoil James Harden's 58-point night with a 145-142 victory over the Houston Rockets.

2019 — Stephen Curry scores 41 points with nine 3-pointers to become the first player in NBA history to make eight or more 3s in three straight games, and the Golden State Warriors held off the New Orleans Pelicans 147-140. The Pelicans and Warriors combined for an NBA-record 43 3s, breaking the mark by two that Sacramento and Golden State accomplished Jan. 5 at Golden 1 Center.

Jan. 17

1961 — The Cincinnati Royals' 22-year-old rookie sensation, Oscar Robertson, becomes the youngest player to receive NBA All-Star MVP honors. Robertson scores 23 points and hands out 14 assists in a 153-131 victory for the West at Syracuse.

1971 — The first Super Bowl under the NFL-AFL merger ends with Baltimore rookie Jim O'Brien kicking a 32-yard field goal for a 16-13 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

1986 — Tim Witherspoon wins a majority decision over Tony Tubbs at the Omni in Atlanta to win the WBA heavyweight title.

1988 — The Denver Broncos beat the Cleveland Browns for the second straight year in the AFC championship game. Defensive back Jeremiah Castille strips running back Earnest Byner at the Denver 3-yard line with 65 seconds left in the game to preserve a 38-33 victory.

1992 — Boston's Robert Parish becomes the 16th player in NBA history to reach the 20,000 point plateau for his career, after scoring 14 points in the Celtics' 98-95 win over Philadelphia at Boston Garden.

1995 — The NFL Rams announce they're leaving Southern California after 49 years and moving to St. Louis.

1996 — Detroit's Steve Yzerman becomes the 22nd player in NHL history to score 500 goals as the Red Wings beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2.

2003 — Joe Nieuwendyk scores his 500th career goal in New Jersey's 2-1 victory over Carolina.

2004 — New Jersey's Patrik Elias ties an NHL record by scoring his fourth overtime goal of the season in a 2-1 win over Washington.

2011 — West Virginia of the Big East moves into the men's poll for the first time this season to tie the record of nine teams from one conference in the Top 25. There were nine Big East teams ranked for one week in January 2009.

2011 — Fifth-ranked Pittsburgh scores the first 19 points only to lose the lead, then comes back behind Nasir Robinson's 21 points to hand No. 3 Syracuse its first loss with a 74-66 victory.

2014 — Five-time champion Serena Williams becomes the winningest woman at the Australian Open, notching career win No. 61 as she advanced to the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Daniela Hantuchova.

2016 — The Carolina Panthers builds a 31-0 halftime lead before barely holding off Seattle's relentless comeback, beating the Seahawks 31-24 to advance to the NFC championship game.

2016 — Brandon McManus ties the NFL playoff record with five field goals in Denver's 23-16 victory over Pittsburgh.

2018 — Top-ranked Villanova leads by as many as 44 points and gives Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing a rude welcome back to the schools' rivalry, handing the Hoyas their worst loss in more than 40 years, 88-56. The last time Ewing faced Villanova in any capacity was in the last game of his college playing career at Georgetown, a surprising 66-64 victory for the underdog Wildcats in the 1985 NCAA championship game.

2019 — Cierra Johnson scored eight of her 17 points in a dominating fourth quarter and Alabama sent Tennessee to its fourth straight loss, 86-65, the first time since 1970 the Lady Vols lost four in a row.

Jan. 18

1938 — Grover Cleveland Alexander is elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. His 90 shutouts is second on the all-time list to Walter Johnson and his 16 shutouts in 1916 is still the major league record.

1958 — Canadian born Willie O'Ree becomes the NHL's first black player for the Boston Bruins.

1972 — The Lakers' Jerry West, hits a last second, 20-foot jumper to lead the West team to a 112-110 NBA All-Star victory over the East, as he garners the MVP award.

1973 — Orlando Cepeda becomes the first player signed specifically to be a designated hitter. He signs with the Boston Red Sox one week after the designated hitter rule is approved.

1976 — Pittsburgh wins the Super Bowl for the second straight year. Terry Bradshaw's 64-yard touchdown pass to Lynn Swann and Glen Edwards' interception on the last play of the game gives the Steelers a 21-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Swann, with four receptions for 161 yards, is the game's MVP.

1992 — Brett Hull scores two goals with the help of linemate Wayne Gretzky to lead the Campbell Conference to a 10-6 victory over the Wales Conference in the NHL All-Star game.

1996 — Baseball owners break with more than a century of tradition by unanimously approving interleague play in 1997.

2004 — The New England Patriots earn their second trip to the Super Bowl in three seasons by defeating the Indianapolis Colts 24-14 in the AFC championship game. The Philadelphia Eagles fall one win short of the Super Bowl for the third straight year as the Carolina Panthers post a 14-3 win.

2005 — Earl Boykins breaks the NBA record for points in an overtime, scoring 15 of Denver's 21 points in the extra period as the Nuggets beat the Seattle SuperSonics 116-110. The 5-foot-5 guard, the league's smallest player, broke the record of 14 overtime points set by Butch Carter of Indiana against Boston on March 20, 1984.

2014 — The NBA fines Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban $100,000 for confronting referees and using inappropriate language toward them after the Mavericks blew a 17-point lead in the final 5 minutes of a 129-127 loss at the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 15.

2015 — Russell Wilson hits Jermaine Kearse for a 35-yard touchdown 3:19 into overtime to lift the Seattle Seahawks to an improbable 28-22 victory over Green Bay in the NFC championship game. Outplayed much of the game and plagued by five turnovers, the Seahawks trail 16-7 with 2:09 remaining. That's when Wilson runs 1 yard for a TD. Seattle recovers a bobbled onside kick at the 50, and Marshawn Lynch powers his way to a 24-yard TD run. Wilson's desperate 2-point conversion pass is hauled in by Luke Willson to make it 22-19. But Aaron Rodgers leads the Packers to Mason Crosby's fifth field goal, from 48 yards with 14 seconds to go.

2015 — Tom Brady throws for three touchdowns and LeGarrette Blount runs in three more to lead the New England Patriots into the Super Bowl with a 45-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

2019 — Roger Federer beat Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-5, 6-2 in his 100th match at the Australian Open. Federer, who has six Australian Open crowns, reached the Round of 16 at a Grand Slam tournament for the 63rd time.

END ADV