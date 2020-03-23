AP Source: Seahawks acquire CB Quinton Dunbar from Redskins

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have acquired cornerback Quinton Dunbar from the Washington Redskins for a fifth-round pick, a person with knowledge of the move said Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. ESPN first reported the trade.

The move addresses Seattle's need for cornerback depth and Dunbar should instantly jump into the competition as a potential starter. At 6-foot-2 with long arms, Dunbar fits the mold of the cornerbacks Seattle wants to have in its defensive system.

Dunbar had a career-best four interceptions last season for the Redskins. He has started 17 of the past 18 games he’s played for Washington. He missed five games last season with a hamstring injury and made it clear he wanted to play somewhere other than Washington for the upcoming season.

Cornerback has been on Seattle's list of needs. While Shaquill Griffin had a solid season last year, Seattle’s pass defense as a whole was a problem. Griffin’s counterpart Tre Flowers was often picked on by opposing quarterbacks, especially when Seattle’s lackluster pass rush was unable to cause any disruption.

Dunbar is likely to challenge Flowers for the starting role. Flowers was a safety in college at Oklahoma State but made the move to cornerback before his rookie season in 2018. He started 15 games last season and was targeted 101 times, allowing a 60.4% completion rate and a 72.5 passer rating against, according to Pro Football Reference.

AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

