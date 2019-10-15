AP Source: Rams trade CB Peters to Baltimore for LB Young

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Los Angeles Rams have traded cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker Kenny Young and an undisclosed pick in the 2020 draft.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the trade wasn't finalized.

Peters has been a starting cornerback for the Rams since they acquired him from Kansas City before last season. He has five interceptions since joining Los Angeles, but his rookie contract expires at the end of this season.

The Rams (3-3) made the move one day after placing Aqib Talib, Peters' fellow starting cornerback, on injured reserve.

Young has started three of the Ravens' five games this season, making 11 tackles.

