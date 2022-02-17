Skip to main content
AP PHOTOS: Valieva, Shiffrin stumble on Day 13 of Olympics

Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin (29) celebrates with her gold medal after the women's gold medal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing.
BEIJING (AP) — Whether it's on the ice, in the air or on the slopes at the Winter Olympics, Associated Press photographers are there to capture every moment, from the thrilling to the heartbreaking to the whimsical.

Check out the best of the action from day 13 of the Olympics.

