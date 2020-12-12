AP Exclusive: Titans' ownership staying in Adams family TERESA M. WALKER, AP Pro Football Writer Dec. 12, 2020 Updated: Dec. 12, 2020 3:26 p.m.
Ownership of the Tennessee Titans is remaining with the Adams family with Susie Adams Smith agreeing to sell her share of the team to the family-controlled KSA Industries Inc.
Amy Adams Strunk will hold a 50% share with the other 50% held by Kenneth Adams IV, Barclay Adams and Susan Lewis. Those three will continue as owners of the Titans with Adams Strunk continuing as controlling owner in a sale expected to be completed by the end of this year.
TERESA M. WALKER