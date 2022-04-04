AP Exclusive: Behind-the-scenes with women's NCAA champions

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — They laughed at each other. They laughed with each other. They shared meals, shared moments, dared teammates to play them in ping-pong, got serious when it was time for schoolwork and got very serious when it was time for basketball.
Say this for the South Carolina women’s basketball team: Regardless of the outcome, they went to the Final Four fully committed to enjoying and savoring the moment. Even though it seems like playing on the college game’s biggest stage is an annual event now, nothing was taken for granted and nobody needed to explain that the memories created over the season’s last few days would last forever.