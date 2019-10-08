ACC holds preseason men's basketball media day Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference will open the season trying to replace a significant amount of star power.

The league holds its preseason men's basketball media day on Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina. The ACC is coming off its third national championship in five years with Virginia winning that program's first title.

Yet the league must replace several big names, including national player of the year Zion Williamson from Duke, the headliner among the league's 10 NBA first-round draft picks in June.

Louisville's Jordan Nwora and Notre Dame's John Mooney are the only returning all-ACC players.

Tuesday's schedule includes a full day of interviews for players and coaches, which includes Virginia Tech's Mike Young as the lone new coach.

The ACC will release media picks for preseason favorite and all-conference players Thursday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25