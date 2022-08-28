A's hold Yankees to 1 hit, win 3-2 in 11 on LeMahieu error

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shea Langeliers scored the game-winning run on a throwing error by second baseman DJ LeMahieu in the 11th inning, and the Oakland Athletics held the New York Yankees to one hit in a 3-2 victory Saturday night.

With runners on first and second and one out, Chad Pinder hit an apparent double-play grounder to shortstop off Lou Trivino (2-8).

The Yankees got the force at second base but LeMahieu's throw to first was off target, allowing Langeliers to score the run that snapped New York's five-game winning streak.

Joel Payamps (3-3) pitched a scoreless 11th for the win as the Yankees managed just one hit — their fewest in an extra-inning game since at least 1906, according to Sportradar.

After neither team scored in the first nine innings, there was plenty of action in extras.

The Yankees got on the board in the top of the 10th, with Andrew Benintendi and Josh Donaldson scoring the first runs of the game on a wild pitch by A.J. Puk followed by a throwing error by catcher Sean Murphy.

Stephen Vogt answered with a two-run homer off Ron Marinaccio with one out in the bottom half to tie the game.

Neither team managed a hit through five innings — the third time that’s happened in a game over the past three seasons.

Adam Oller faced the minimum 24 batters in eight innings for Oakland, allowing one hit and one walk. He had one batter reach on an error in an 88-pitch outing. Oller erased two runners on caught stealings he initiated and the other was retired on a double-play grounder in the best outing of his young career.

Domingo Germán was just as sharp for the Yankees, allowing three hits and no walks in 7 2/3 scoreless innings.

FAN ON THE FIELD

The game was delayed briefly in the top of the ninth when a fan got out on the field. He was brought down by security near the right-field line and taken out.

DEFENSIVE GEMS

There were several highlight-reel plays on defense both ways.

LeMahieu making a slick, backhand stop to rob Murphy to end the first inning.

Pinder making a leaping catch into the right-field wall to take an extra-base hit away from Oswaldo Cabrera in the third.

Germán got help from his outfield, with Aaron Judge making a leaping grab into the center-field wall to rob Cal Stevenson leading off the sixth and Benintendi making a sliding catch in left to take a hit away from Vimael Machin in the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: New York reliever Aroldis Chapman was placed on the injured list after getting an infection in his leg from a recent tattoo. ... C Jose Trevino was held out of the lineup after getting hit by a pitch on his toe. ... Giancarlo Stanton got the night off after serving as the DH the past two days after coming off the IL. ... LHP Zach Britton (Tommy John surgery) left his second minor league rehab appearance in Florida after three batters with an injury.

Athletics: RHP Dany Jiménez will miss the rest of the season after going on the 60-day IL with a strained right shoulder. It is the second time this season Jiménez has been sidelined with a strained right shoulder after missing six weeks earlier this year. He is 3-4 with 11 saves and a 3.41 ERA in 34 appearances. ... RHP Austin Pruitt was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to take Jiménez's place.

UP NEXT

Adrián Martínez (2-3, 6.08 ERA) will be called up from the minors to start the series finale Sunday for the A's, with Zach Logue shifting to the bullpen. Clarke Schmidt (5-2, 2.18) makes his second start of the season for the Yankees.

