A masterpiece from Hideki Matsuyama to take Masters lead DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer April 10, 2021 Updated: April 10, 2021 9:19 p.m.
1 of20 Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, walks the the 17th green during the third round of the Masters golf tournament on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, walks on the 15th hole with his caddie Shota Hayafuji during the third round of the Masters golf tournament on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, and Xander Schauffele, right, congratulate themselves after their eagles on the 15th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, tees off on the 12th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, runs across the Nelson Bridge on the 13th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 Justin Rose, of England, walks in the rain to the 13th green during the third round of the Masters golf tournament on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, hits out of a bunker on the first hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 Xander Schauffele tees off on the 14th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 Will Zalatoris chips to the 13th green during the third round of the Masters golf tournament on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 Will Zalatoris putts on the 13th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 Jordan Spieth walks across the Sarazen Bridge on the 15th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 Jordan Spieth watches his putt on the 13th green during the third round of the Masters golf tournament on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 Jordan Spieth reacts to a missed birdie putt on the 13th green during the third round of the Masters golf tournament on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The storms that stopped play for a little more than hour Saturday at the Masters were expected. The masterpiece delivered by Hideki Matsuyama after the break was not.
Matsuyama played the final eight holes in 6-under par, turning a two-shot deficit into a four-shot lead. With four flawless swings and three putts late on the back nine at Augusta National, he went from part of a logjam on the leaderboard to the cusp of becoming the first Japanese player to win a major.