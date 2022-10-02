A look at major soccer-related crowd disasters

Police fired tear gas after violence broke out at a soccer match in East Java province in Indonesia as Persebaya Surabaya beat Arema Malang 3-2. Panic and a rush for the exit left at least 125 dead, most of whom were trampled, police said Sunday. Here is a look at some of the worst soccer-related crowd disasters:
April 5, 1902 — Glasgow, Scotland; 25 killed and 517 injured when the West Stand at Ibrox Park collapses during an international between England and Scotland. The game ends in a 1-1 draw but is later stricken from official records.